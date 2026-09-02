Simple Wave Electric Scooter launched in India at Rs 1,09,999

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The Simple Wave electric scooter has been launched in India as the brand’s first family-oriented electric scooter. It has a starting price of Rs 1,09,999 (ex-showroom) and is available in three variants. The company is set to start the deliveries of the scooter from September 25, 2026.

The scooter goes up against other affordable family-oriented electric scooters in the market like the recently launched Ather Konarc, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak.

Design

It sports a boxy design, which differs from the company’s usual sharp and sporty designs, seen on the previous Simple scooters. The scooter have a large 920mm seat and spacious floorboard, which makes it more family-oriented. Moreover, the underseat storage has a capacity of 70litres.

For more storage, there are also two compartments on the body panels to store items and an apron cubby hole to store gloves and other items.

Features

Feature-wise, it gets a 7-inch TFT non-touch console on the top end variant with smartphone connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation and call/SMS alerts. There is a hill hold assist and a traction control system offered as part of the electronic riding aids. The other variants feature a negatively lit LCD console.

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Safety features include geo and time-fencing, in addition to theft and tow alerts.

Motor and battery

It is powered by a 6.4kW motor with a claimed top speed of up to 90kmph. The motor accelerates from 0-40kmph in 3.3 seconds in the Wave and Wave Plus variants, whereas it takes 4 seconds on the S variant. It will be available in three variants with differing battery capacities such as S EBN, S TFT, Wave EBN, Wave TFT, and Wave Plus.

The first two variants are offered in 2.2kWh and 2.7kWh battery motor , which offers top speed of 75kmpl, and has a range of up to 110km and 132km, respectively. Meanwhile, the Wave EBN and Wave TFT comes with a 3.7kWh motor that has a range of 171km and top speed of 90kmpl.

The Wave Plus variant is offered with a 5kWh battery motor that can reach 243km range and has the same speed of 90kmpl.

It is suspended on a telescopic fork and twin-shock absorber setup, and it rolls on 12-inch alloy wheels at both ends. The braking duties are taken care of by a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear.

Also Read: Ampere patents Xyber electric bike in India