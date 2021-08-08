Simple One Electric Scooter to launch in India on August 15; Runs 240 km on full charge, to compete against Ola Electric Scooter

Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler startup Simple Energy has announced that it will launch its first flagship electric scooter ‘Simple One’ on August 15, 2021. The company also released the teaser of the Simple One. Previously, Simple Energy delayed the launch of the electric scooter was earlier due to the second wave of Covid-19.

The company is reportedly planning to launch the electric two-wheeler in 13 states in the first phase.

To compete against Ola Electric Scooter

Ola Electric has also announced to launch its first electric scooter 15th of August. So the two wheelers will compete against each other.

The Simple One electric scooter is being said that it can cover a distance of 240 km after full charge while the Ola electric scooter can give a driving range of 150 km on a full charge.

As such, Ola’s electric scooter can get a tough competition from Simple One.

After launch, it will also rival the likes of Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and upcoming new scooters from TVS iQube in the Indian market.

Battery and top speed

On several occasions, the Simple One Electric Scooter was spotted testing in India . The Simple One electric scooter features a 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery that generates 9.4 hp of power and 72 Nm of torque.

The electric two-wheeler is a long-distance electric scooter with a top-speed of 103 kmph.

The company has claimed that the Simple One can accelerate from 0 to 50 kmph in just 3.6 seconds. This scooter can cover a distance of up to 240 km in Eco mode on a full charge.

The EV scooter will also have the fast charging system. The two wheeler can be charged up to 50 percent in just 20 minutes and up to 80 percent in 40 minutes.

However, it may take up to 1 hour and 5 minutes for full charging.

This is all we know about the electric scooter’s specifications and more information will be known after the launch of this scooter.

Price and bookings

The company is expected to launch the electric scooter at a price in between Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh. The company hasn’t opened the bookings for its Simple One. electric bike yet.

The company has announced to set up its production plant of the electric two-wheeler in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.