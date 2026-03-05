Silver Touch to Modernize Odisha’s CM-KISAN Portal via Advanced AgriTech Solutions

Advertisement

Silver Touch Technologies has recently secured a significant contract from the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), under the Government of Odisha, for the comprehensive modernization and management of the CM-KISAN portal. This project marks a major milestone for the company’s AgriTech portfolio and its role in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

Silver Touch Technologies will be responsible for the enhancement, operation, maintenance, and technical support of the CM-KISAN portal. The project, awarded under the state’s Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department, is designed to transform the portal into a robust, long-term management platform for agricultural welfare. This win has also positively impacted the company’s market sentiment, with its share price seeing an uptick following the announcement on March 5, 2025.

Enhancing the CM-KISAN Ecosystem

The CM-KISAN (formerly known as the KALIA scheme) is a flagship state initiative aimed at providing financial security to farmers. The tech integration by Silver Touch will enable:

Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT): Streamlining the delivery of ₹4,000 per year to small/marginal farmers and ₹12,500 to landless agricultural households.

Database Integration: Strengthening the link between state-level data and national agricultural databases (like PM-KISAN) to ensure “one-stop” registration and eliminate duplication.

Transparency & Traceability: Using advanced digital frameworks to improve the accuracy of benefit distribution and reduce the involvement of middlemen.

Data-Driven Governance and Technical Capabilities

The modernized portal will move beyond simple registration to become a tool for real-time, data-driven decision-making. By leveraging cloud-based applications and AI-enabled analytics, the platform will allow the Odisha government to monitor crop seasons (Kharif and Rabi) more effectively and respond to the specific needs of approximately 46 lakh farmers. The tech will also support the Krushi Bidya Nidhi scholarship, facilitating educational assistance for the children of beneficiaries through the same digital infrastructure.

This project aligns with Silver Touch’s recent aggressive expansion into high-impact government sectors. Just days prior to this announcement, the company secured a digital transformation project for the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and was selected to develop a digital platform for the Centre for Integrative Medicine & Research (CIMR) at AIIMS, New Delhi. These consecutive wins highlight the company’s growing dominance in managing large-scale, mission-critical public sector programs through automation and secure digital governance.