Silver price drops by Rs 15,000, Gold price sees slight change today

New Delhi: The gold price in India today is Rs 1,61,780 per 10 gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 1,48, 300 per 10 gram for 22 karat gold on February 24, 2026.

Meanwhile the 18 carat gold rate is recorded at Rs 1,21,340 per 10 gram today.

The gold rate in India has increased by Rs 430 for 24-carat gold per 10 gram and Rs 400 for 22-carat gold per 10 gram in India over the last 24 hours.

On February 23, 2026, the 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,61,350 and the 22-carat gold price was recorded at Rs 1,47,900 per 10 grams.

Check gold price across major Indian cities.

City 24 carat 22 carat Delhi Rs 1,61,930 Rs 1,48,550 Mumbai Rs 1,61,780 Rs 1,48, 300 Chennai Rs 1,62,440 Rs 1,48,900 Kolkata Rs 1,61,780 Rs 1,48, 300 Hyderabad Rs 1,61,780 Rs 1,48, 300 Bangalore Rs 1,61,780 Rs 1,48, 300 Bhubaneswar Rs 1,61,780 Rs 1,48, 300

Silver price in India

Meanwhile, the silver price has dropped by Rs 15,000 per 1 Kilogram in India. The silver rate is recorded at Rs 2,85,000 on February 24, 2026. Meanwhile, the silver rate in Bhubaneswar has also dropped Rs 10,000, now recorded at Rs 2,90,000 per kilogram in the last 24 hours.