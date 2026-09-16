SiCSem’s Rs 3,406 Crore Semiconductor Unit in Odisha Gets Falta SEZ Approval

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A Rs 3,406.25-crore semiconductor manufacturing project is set to take shape in Odisha, with SiCSem Private Limited receiving approval to establish a silicon carbide device manufacturing facility in Khordha district.

The proposed plant will have the capacity to produce 4.8 million SiC diodes and 91.2 million SiC MOSFETs annually, putting the project squarely in the advanced semiconductor manufacturing segment. SiC-based devices are used in power electronics and other applications where high efficiency and performance are required.

SiCSem will develop the facility on 21.889 acres at IDCO Infovalley-II in Arisol Mouza under Jatani Tahasil, Khordha. Once operational, the project is expected to create employment for around 1,270 people.

The investment is also projected to have a substantial export component. SiCSem is expected to generate Rs 7,043 crore in export turnover over five years, while its estimated Net Foreign Exchange (NFE) earnings for the same period stand at around Rs 4,523 crore.

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The project received clearance from the Unit Approval Committee (UAC) at its 217th meeting in Kolkata. The approval was announced on September 15, 2026, with the project being facilitated through the Falta Special Economic Zone (FSEZ) under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The FSEZ framework has been used to facilitate investments involving high-technology and export-oriented manufacturing. SiCSem’s proposed facility in Odisha adds another project to that portfolio while expanding the state’s semiconductor-related industrial base.

The manufacturing programme will focus specifically on silicon carbide semiconductor devices, with SiC diodes and SiC MOSFETs forming the core products of the proposed unit.

With its planned production volumes, the facility is expected to add a sizeable manufacturing capability in the SiC segment. Alongside the projected employment generation, the export and foreign-exchange figures form a significant part of the project’s proposed economic footprint.

The facility will come up within IDCO Infovalley-II, the industrial and technology-focused development at Arisol Mouza, and will operate under the jurisdiction of the Falta Special Economic Zone.