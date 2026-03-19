Shipping Costs Surge as War Risk Insurance Premiums Spike Amid Global Tensions

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Rajesh Kumar Sinha, the Special Secretary in the Shipping Ministry, said on Wednesday that war risk insurance premiums for ships are climbing fast. At an inter-ministerial briefing, he pointed out that these premiums are normally tiny—usually just 0.01% to 0.02%. But because of rising security threats in sensitive maritime regions, insurance companies are ramping up the rates.

Now, the insurance cost depends on the risks along a ship’s route. Sinha said premiums jump as soon as a vessel enters a conflict zone or high-risk area. Insurers are adjusting their prices in real time, reacting to how volatile things have become in shipping lanes around the world.

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Even with the extra financial strain on shipowners and the uncertainty over energy supplies from the West Asia conflict, the Ministry insists that Indian maritime operations are holding steady. Sinha confirmed that none of the main Indian ports are facing congestion. Authorities are keeping a close eye on cargo movement to make sure essential goods keep flowing smoothly.

To stay ahead of any logistic hiccups, Visakhapatnam Port Authority has added about 2,250 square meters of extra storage space, just in case cargo surges unexpectedly. Offering a glimpse into port activity, the Additional Secretary highlighted Mundra Port, where containers fill only 25% of the available capacity—out of around 400,000 TEUs—so there’s plenty of room to handle more traffic.