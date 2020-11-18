BSE Sensex
Image Credits: IANS

Sharp Rebound In Markets, Sensex Reclaims 44,000 Level

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Key Indian equity indices recorded a sharp rebound during the afternoon session on Wednesday after choppy trade in the first half. BSE Sensex reclaimed the 44,000 mark and is trading above 44,100 points.

So far, healthy buying was witnessed in banking and auto stocks.

Around 2 pm, Sensex was trading at 44,112.37, higher by 159.66 points or 0.36 per cent from its previous close of 43,952.71.

It opened at 43,978.58 and touched an intra-day high of 44,136.01 and a low of 43,785.78 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 12,915.70, higher by 41.50 points or 0.32 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and IndusInd Bank, while the major losers were Titan Company, Hindustan Unilever and TCS.

(IANS)

You might also like
Business

Fuel Prices Remain Stable In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday

Business

Gold Becomes Less Expensive In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday

Business

SBI set to offer Rs 5000 crore loan to Adani coal project in Australia: Report

Business

Petrol And Diesel Price Remain Unchanged In Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.