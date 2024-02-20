Share Market today: Sensex near 72,700, Nifty hovers around 22,150 today

New Delhi: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened flat on Tuesday following yesterday’s record high. In the opening session, the BSE Sensex gains just 19.71 points or 0.03% to 72,727.87 while the NSE Nifty 50 opened 23.05 points or 0.10% lower to settle at 22,099.200.

At 9 am on Monday, GIFT Nifty is trading 56.50 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 22,115.00. Later at 10.32 am, the Sensex And Nifty recovered from the low slump as the former rose 130.64 points or 0.18 per cent at 72,838.80 while the latter gained 7.50 points or 0.034 per cent at 22,129.75.

The broader indices ended in mixed territory. Bank Nifty index opened lower by 90.60 points or 0.19% to settle at 46,444.90.

The major gainers in the Nifty were Power Grid Corp, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Apollo Hospital, and Grasim Industries on February 20. On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, BPCL, Cipla, and Eicher Motor were the key losers in the Nifty 50.