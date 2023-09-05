Share Market: Nifty above 19500, Sensex gains 150 points

New Delhi: Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 opened in the green on Tuesday. In the early trade, the BSE Sensex opened higher with over 150 points to trade at 65,671.60, and the Nifty 50 was above 19,500 mark, opening at 19,564.65.

The broader markets opened in the green. With the gain in domestic benchmarks, the Nifty Smallcap 100 has climbed 0.82% while the Nifty midcap index added 0.5%. Sectorally, Bank Nify traded flat and the Nifty PSU Bank added 0.5%. Nifty Media gained around one percent, while Nifty Metal and Nifty IT lagged.