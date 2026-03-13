Shantanu Narayen to step down as CEO, Adobe Board starts Successor hunt

Advertisement

Adobe has announced that its Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen will step down from the CEO position after a successor is appointed, ending an 18-year tenure leading the global software company. Narayen will continue to serve as Chair of the Board following the transition.

The company’s Board of Directors has initiated a formal succession process to identify the next chief executive. Frank Calderoni, Lead Independent Director at Adobe, has been appointed to chair a special committee that will oversee the search. The committee will evaluate both internal and external candidates for the role.

Adobe’s leadership stated that the succession planning process aims to ensure stability and guide the company into its next phase of growth, particularly as the technology industry moves deeper into artificial intelligence-driven innovation.

According to the reports, Narayen will remain in the CEO role during the transition period to support continuity in operations and leadership while the board completes the selection process.

Founded in 1982, Adobe is a global technology company known for creative and digital experience platforms such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Acrobat, serving millions of users worldwide across creative, business and marketing sectors.