Shantanu Naidu shares yet another heartwarming note for Ratan Tata, thanks Mumbai cops too

Mumbai: Shantanu Naidu shared yet another heartwarming note for industrialist Ratan Tata on his LinkedIn page, he thanked Mumbai cops too.

In his LinkedIn post Shantanu wrote, “finally getting a chance to sit down and feel things. Still coming to terms with the fact that I will never see him smile again, or get to make him smile.”

He further wrote, “Over the last 3 days, strangers from across the country have sent messages full of so much care, as if you and I are family for years. Every time I thought grief would swallow, there would be a message or a gesture from one of you that would bolster me a little bit.”

He further went on to thank and praise the Mumbai cops for their unwavering support and love, “These generous Mumbai police officers were kind enough to share bear hugs that held the comfort of the whole city in it. It Felt like a parting gift. Thank you, I mean it. 🤍”

Earlier on the day of the demise of noted industrialist Ratan Tata Shantanu Naidu his closest aide had share an emotional and moving post and had written, “The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love. Goodbye, my dear lighthouse 🤍”