Sensex up 700 points; banking, oil and gas stocks rise

New Delhi: The key Indian equity indices rose on Monday with the BSE Sensex rising over 700 points tracking gains on the Asian stock markets.

Healthy buying in banking, oil and gas, auto and finance stocks also supported the indices.

At 10.22 a.m., Sensex was trading at 32,038.75 points, higher by 711.53 points or 2.27 per cent from the previous close of 31,327.22.

It had opened at 31,659.04 and so far touched an intra-day high of 32,067.55 and a low of 31,651.58.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 9,355.50, higher by 201.10 points or 2.20 per cent from its previous close.