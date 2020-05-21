Sensex today
Sensex up 280 points; banking, finance stocks rise

By IANS

New Delhi: The key Indian equity indices rose on Thursday with the BSE Sensex gaining over 280 points.

Buying activity in banking, finance and auto stocks supported the indices.

At 10.46 a.m., Sensex was trading at 31,105.46, higher by 286.85 points or 0.93 per cent from the previous close of 30,818.61.

It had opened at 30,904.29 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 31,107.52 and low of 30,765.32.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 9,138.25, higher by 71.70 points or 0.79 per cent from the previous close.

