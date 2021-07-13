Sensex Up 230 Points on Tuesday, Nifty above 15,750

By IANS
BSE Sensex
Image Credit: IANS

Mumbai: The Indian stock market traded on a positive note on Tuesday morning with the BSE Sensex gaining over 230 points.

The Nifty50 was above the 15,750 mark.

Buying was witnessed in banking and finance stocks while IT and telecom stocks fell.

Around 10.15 a.m., Sensex was trading at 52,609.36, higher by 236.67 points or 0.45 per cent from its previous close of 52,372.69.

It opened at 52,694.89 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 52,716.83 and a low of 52,559.16 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,761.70, higher by 69.10 points or 0.44 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were NTPC, ICICI Bank and HDFC, while the top losers were HCL Technologies, Infosys and IndusInd Bank.

