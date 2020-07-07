Sensex trims gains after opening 173 points higher

Mumbai: The key Indian stock indices pared major initial gains amid choppy trade on Tuesday morning.

The BSE Sensex, which had opened 173 points higher at the intra-day high of 36,660.35 is currently trading just 62 points higher from its previous close.

Around 10.10 a.m., it was trading at 36,549.78, higher by 62.50 or 0.17 per cent from its previous close of 36,487.28.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 10,773.60, higher by just 9.95 points or 0.09 per cent from its previous close.

(Inputs from IANS)