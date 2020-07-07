sensex
Photo Credits: IANS

Sensex trims gains after opening 173 points higher

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: The key Indian stock indices pared major initial gains amid choppy trade on Tuesday morning.

The BSE Sensex, which had opened 173 points higher at the intra-day high of 36,660.35 is currently trading just 62 points higher from its previous close.

Around 10.10 a.m., it was trading at 36,549.78, higher by 62.50 or 0.17 per cent from its previous close of 36,487.28.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 10,773.60, higher by just 9.95 points or 0.09 per cent from its previous close.

(Inputs from IANS)

You might also like
Business

Bring down VAT on petroleum products to augment revenue says DPDA

Business

Sensex well above 36,000 mark, Reliance Industries share hits record high

Business

Check The Gold Prices For Today

Business

Petrol And Diesel Price Today Remains Unchanged For The 7th Consecutive Day

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.