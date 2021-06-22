Sensex tops 53,000 mark for first time, Nifty above 15,870

By IANS
bse sensex
Stock Market. (IANS Infographics)

Mumbai: Bull run continued on the Indian equity market on Tuesday with the BSE Sensex crossing the 53,000-mark for the first time.

Oil and gas stocks led the rise in the market.

Sensex has touched an all-time high of 53,018.71 points.

Around 9.55 a.m., Sensex was at 52,976.76, higher by 402.3 points or 0.77 per cent from its previous close of 52,574.46.

It opened at 52,885.04 and has so far touched an intra-day low of 52,800.82 points.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Maruti Suzuki India, ONGC and ICICI Bank, while the major losers were Nestle India, Bajaj Finance and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,870.75, higher by 124.25 points or 0.79 per cent from its previous close.

Manish Hathiramani, technical analyst with Deen Dayal Investments: “We have resumed the uptrend and can target 16,000-16,100 as the next level for the index. Keeping 15,400 as a support for the market, a buy on dips approach will be appropriate to adopt in this market.”

