Sensex
Stock Market. (IANS Infographics)

Sensex tops 42,000 for the first time

By IANS

Mumbai: India’s benchmark equity index, Sensex, on Thursday touched a record high of 42,000. This came after the US and China signed the first phase of the trade deal.

However, Sensex turned flat after hitting 42,000 mark. At 11.54 a.m., the Sensex was down 29.75 points to 41,842.98. The Nifty traded at 12,329.30, lower by 14 points.

While metal stocks slipped over 1 per cent lower, auto scrips traded in the green.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Wednesday signed a deal that will roll back some tariffs and see China boost purchases of US goods and services by $200 billion over two years.

