stocks market
Image Credit: economictimes.com

Sensex slips over 100 points

By IANS
0 10

Mumbai: The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 38,715.72 and touched a high of 38,791.70 and a low of 38,561.58 points after closing at 38,623.70 on Tuesday.

Related News

Govt gets Rs 25,701 cr AGR, Tata Tele pays Rs 4,197 cr

Sensex jumps 500 points in early trade

Aadhaar-PAN not liking by March 31 to attract Rupees 10,000…

Transition to BS VI, takes a toll on the production of auto…

The Sensex is trading at 38,521.30 down by 102.40 points or 0.27 per cent.

On the other hand, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 11,351.35 points after closing at 11,303.30 points.

The Nifty is trading at 11,283.90 points in the morning.

You might also like
Business

Govt gets Rs 25,701 cr AGR, Tata Tele pays Rs 4,197 cr

Business

Sensex jumps 500 points in early trade

Business

Aadhaar-PAN not liking by March 31 to attract Rupees 10,000 Fine

Business

Transition to BS VI, takes a toll on the production of auto makers

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.