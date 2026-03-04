Sensex sinks 1,500 points as global tensions, oil spike rattle markets

Advertisement

Dalal Street witnessed heavy selling on Wednesday morning as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran triggered a global risk-off sentiment. Rising crude oil prices and growing uncertainty over the West Asia conflict dragged benchmark indices sharply lower for the second straight session.

The Sensex plunged over 1,450 points to trade near 78,788 in early deals, while the Nifty dropped more than 470 points to hover around 24,392. At one point, markets were down over 2%, erasing nearly Rs 9.3 lakh crore in investor wealth.

War fears shake global markets

Investor sentiment weakened after the intensifying US-Iran conflict raised concerns about disruptions to global energy supplies and trade flows. The sell-off in India mirrored weakness across Asian markets after Wall Street closed lower overnight, as investors reduced exposure to riskier assets amid fears of further escalation.

Crude oil surge raises concerns for India

A sharp rise in crude oil prices remains a major worry for India, which imports nearly 85% of its oil requirements. Sustained higher crude prices could fuel inflation, widen the trade deficit and exert pressure on the rupee, potentially impacting economic growth and corporate earnings.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said markets are entering a period of heightened uncertainty due to the combined impact of war fears and rising oil prices. He noted that the key risk for India lies in the inflationary consequences of expensive crude, which could lead to a wider trade deficit, currency weakness and slower growth, ultimately affecting corporate profitability. However, he indicated that if the conflict is resolved within a few weeks, market conditions could stabilise.

Volatility spikes, experts advise caution

Despite the sharp correction, market experts have cautioned against panic selling. Investors with a long-term horizon and higher risk appetite may consider gradually accumulating quality stocks during the downturn, particularly in sectors such as banking, pharmaceuticals, automobiles and defence.

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, said the Nifty must hold above 24,500 to prevent further downside pressure. Failure to sustain these levels could see the index slipping towards the 24,000–23,550 zone. He also highlighted a spike in the volatility index to its highest level since June 2025, signalling the likelihood of sharp market swings ahead.

Stocks under pressure

Selling was broad-based across Nifty 50 constituents. Larsen & Toubro led the losses, tumbling nearly 7%. Tata Steel dropped close to 5%, while Shriram Finance, InterGlobe Aviation and Adani Ports also declined sharply.

Market participants are expected to closely monitor geopolitical developments and crude oil price movements, which are likely to remain the key drivers of sentiment in the coming sessions.