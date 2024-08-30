Sensex scales all time high of 82,637, Nifty reaches at 25,257

Mumbai: Both Nifty and Sensex have achieved milestone today. For the first time, the Nifty 50 has crossed 25,200 for the first time to hit a fresh peak of 25,258 points and Sensex wakes up to 221 points or 0.27 percent at 82, 355, surpassing the 82,500 mark for the first time.

At the beginning of the trading session, Sensex and Nifty made a new all-time high of 82,637 and 25,249 respectively.

The market trend remains positive. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE) 1,276 shares are in the green and 888 shares in the red.

Almost all indices are trading in the green. PSU Bank, fin service, FMCGm Pharma, energy and pvt bank are major gainers.

In the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, L&T, Titan, M&M, Asian Paints and Reliance are the top gainers. Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, TCS, Sun Pharma and HCL Tech are the top losers.