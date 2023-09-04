Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Sensex rises over 100 pts, Nifty above 19,500; metals stocks gain

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained over 100 points to trade at 65,585 levels and Nifty50 climbed up 68 points  to open above the 19,500.

By Sunita 0
BSE Sensex updates
Pic Credit- The Indian Express

New Delhi: Indian equity markets opened on a positive note on Monday. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained over 100 points to trade at 65,585 levels and Nifty50 climbed up 68 points  to open above the 19,500 mark in early deals.

All the broader market indices opened in the green, with Nifty 200, Nifty 500 and Nifty Midcap 100 gaining around 0.5%. The Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 1% in early trade. Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty remained firm above 44,500. Metals surged 2.5% due to China’s measures to aid its property sector.

Tata Steel, Hindalco, Jio Financial Services, Coal India and Ultratech Cement were among the top gainers. Meanwhile, the top losers were Britannia, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, ICICI Bank and Power Grid.

 

You might also like

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Gold rates September 4: Rates increase for 24 carat and 22 carat in India

Gold rates remains the same for 24 carat and 22 carat in India on 3rd September

BSNL broadband plans that you can opt under Rs 500, Check the plans here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans