Sensex rises over 100 pts, Nifty above 19,500; metals stocks gain

New Delhi: Indian equity markets opened on a positive note on Monday. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained over 100 points to trade at 65,585 levels and Nifty50 climbed up 68 points to open above the 19,500 mark in early deals.

All the broader market indices opened in the green, with Nifty 200, Nifty 500 and Nifty Midcap 100 gaining around 0.5%. The Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 1% in early trade. Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty remained firm above 44,500. Metals surged 2.5% due to China’s measures to aid its property sector.

Tata Steel, Hindalco, Jio Financial Services, Coal India and Ultratech Cement were among the top gainers. Meanwhile, the top losers were Britannia, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, ICICI Bank and Power Grid.