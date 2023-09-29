Sensex rises nearly 250 points, Nifty 50 at 19,600

Mumbai: The equity benchmark indices Nifty 50 and Sensex opened Friday’s trade session higher. The Sensex was up by 250.78 points, at 65,700, and the Nifty50 Nifty 50 is at 19,600.

Several key companies on the Sensex index saw significant gains, including NTPC, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries Limited, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, and ITC.

However, some companies, such as Infosys, Wipro, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, and Axis Bank, faced challenges and experienced losses.

In Asian markets, cities like Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong were trading in a positive direction. Meanwhile, the US markets closed on a positive note on Thursday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude also saw a slight increase, reaching USD 95.43 per barrel. On the other hand, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities valued at Rs 3,364.22 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

On Thursday, the BSE benchmark dropped 610.37 points or 0.92% to settle at 65,508.32, while the Nifty declined by 192.90 points or 0.98%, closing at 19,523.55.