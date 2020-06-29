Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices slumped on Monday morning, in line with Asian indices, with the BSE Sensex falling over 400 points.

Investor sentiments weakened globally and in India due to the surging number of COVID-19 cases.

Heavy selling was witnessed in finance, banking, capital goods and metal stocks.

At around 10.05 a.m., Sensex was trading at 34,688.56, lower by 482.71 points or 1.37 per cent from the previous close of 35,171.27.

It opened at 34,926.95 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 34,958.90 and a low 34,665.55 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 10,238.55, lower by 144.45 points or 1.39 per cent from its previous close.

(Inputs from IANS)