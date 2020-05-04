Sensex plunges 1,600 points, Nifty down 500

Mumbai: Indian stock market plunged on Monday with the BSE Sensex falling over 1,600 points, tracking a similar trend in the Asian markets.

At 10.13 a.m., the Sensex was at 32,045.64, lower by 1,671.98 points or 4.96 per cent from the previous close of 33,717.62.

It had opened at 32,748.14, and has so far touched a high of 32,748.14 and a low of 31,965.07.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was at 9,356.15, lower by 503.75 points or 5.11 per cent from the previous close.

Sentiments in the global markets were impacted by a fresh tension between the US and China, this time over coronvirus pandemic.

Weak quarter four earnings also weighed on the investor sentiments, analysts said.