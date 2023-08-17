Sensex open lower, Nifty below 19,450; Cipla down

New Delhi: The Indian equity indices opened on a weak note on Thursday. In the early trade, the BSE Sensex started 36 points lower at 65,503, and the NSE Nifty50 dropped 18 points lower at 19,444.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Titan, NTPC, SBI, Tata Steel, M&M, Maruti and Bajaj Finserv, while Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises were the additional Nifty winners.

On the flip side, ITC, Nestle, HUL, Ultratech Cement, Tata Motors, Cipla and Eicher Motors were the top frontline drags.

The broader markets held relative strength against muted benchmarks. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.45 per cent.