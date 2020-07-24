Sensex, Nifty In Red, RIL Crosses Rs 2,100/share

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices traded on a negative note on Friday morning.

Around 10.30 a.m., the BSE Sensex was trading at 37,956.93, lower by 183.54 points or 0.48 percent from its previous close of 38,140.47.

It opened at 37,949.59 and has touched an intra-day high of 38,001.64 and a low of 37,804.57 so far.

The Nifty 50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,147.50, lower by 67.95 points or 0.61 per cent from its previous close.

Among the stocks, Reliance Industries (RIL) continued its bull run and touched a fresh high of Rs 2,149.70 on Friday on the BSE.

Currently, its shares on the BSE are trading at Rs 2,129.25, higher by Rs 68.60 or 3.33 per cent from its previous close.

