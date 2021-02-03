Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Record Highs

By IANS 0
Sensex
Photo: IANS

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Wednesday with both Sensex and Nifty hitting new all-time highs.

BSE Sensex touched a high of 50,231.39, and the Nifty50 touched a record high of 14,754.90 points during the initial trade.

Healthy buying was witnessed in healthcare, consumer durables and IT stocks.

The market has however, trimmed gains and has declined from its record levels.

Around 9.40 a.m., Sensex was trading at 49,930.61, higher by 132.89 points or 0.27 per cent from its previous close of 49,797.72.

It opened at 50,231.06 and has so far recorded an intraday-low of 49,515.88 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,687.70, higher by 39.85 points or 0.27 per cent from its previous close.

The market has been on a bull run in the past two days post the presentation of the Union Budget.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were Indusind Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Power Grid, while the major losers were Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India.

You might also like
Business

Diesel And Petrol Price In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday, Check Rates Here

Business

22 Carat And 24 Carat Gold Price In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday, Check Rates Here

Business

Sensex Reclaims 50,000 Over Budget Euphoria

Business

Fuel Price Increases In Bhubaneswar On Tuesday, Check Diesel And Petrol Rates Here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.