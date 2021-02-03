Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note on Wednesday with both Sensex and Nifty hitting new all-time highs.

BSE Sensex touched a high of 50,231.39, and the Nifty50 touched a record high of 14,754.90 points during the initial trade.

Healthy buying was witnessed in healthcare, consumer durables and IT stocks.

The market has however, trimmed gains and has declined from its record levels.

Around 9.40 a.m., Sensex was trading at 49,930.61, higher by 132.89 points or 0.27 per cent from its previous close of 49,797.72.

It opened at 50,231.06 and has so far recorded an intraday-low of 49,515.88 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,687.70, higher by 39.85 points or 0.27 per cent from its previous close.

The market has been on a bull run in the past two days post the presentation of the Union Budget.

The top gainers on the Sensex so far were Indusind Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Power Grid, while the major losers were Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India.