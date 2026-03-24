Sensex jumps 1,516 points, Nifty 50 gains 365.80 points

Advertisement

Mumbai: The Indian share markets opened on a positive note today as the BSE Sensex jumped to 1,516.08 points or 2.09 per cent to open at 74,212.47 and the Nifty 50 opened at 22,878.45, gaining 365.80 points.

It is being reportedly said that the market experts have observed recovery in the investor sentiments but it still continues to face uncertainty.

As per ANI reports, Banking And Market Expert Ajay Bagga says, “Someone making hay as the world is still not out of the woods, sorry, scratch that, make it, The World is Still Not Out of the Strait of Hormuz. Massive volatility based on social media posts that are promptly denied by adversaries and then blustering rebuttals are made, all the while someone is making huge profits by taking positions ahead of market-moving social media posts and announcements.”

Advertisement

He further added that global cues remain mixed. “This morning Asian markets have given up some of their opening gains, oil is slightly up, US dollar is stronger, gold and silver are falling as they have for the past 25 days, and US stock futures are negative 0.4 per cent. It was so wonderful to see Gift Nifty up 800 points plus last night but it is now up around 350 points versus last afternoon’s market close in India,” he said.

In other markets of Asia, Nikkei 225 index in Japan up by 0.75 per cent to 51920, Straits Times of Singapore gained 0.13 per cent to 4849, Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rallied 1.75 per cent to 24797, Taiwan’s Weighted index experiences no change and stood at 32697, and KOSPI index of South Korea jumps more than 2 per cent to 5522.

On the other hand, US markets yesterday ended up at high points. The Dow Jones increased by 1.38 per cent to close at 46208, the S&P 500 ups 1.15 per cent to 6581, and the Nasdaq rose by 1.38 per cent to 21946.