Sensex jumps 1,100 points, Nifty above 9,900

Mumbai: The Indian stock market surged on Monday with the BSE Sensex gaining over 1,100 points, tracking positive cues from its Asian peers.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was trading above the psychological level of 9,900-mark. Healthy buying was witnessed in banking, finance, metal and consumer durable stocks.

The government’s announcement to lift the nationwide lockdown in a staggered manner starting June 8 also boosted investor sentiments.

At 12.25 p.m., Sensex was trading at 33,578.01, higher by 1,153.91 points or 3.56 per cent from the previous close of 32,424.10.

It had opened at 32,906.05 and has touched an intra-day high of 33,673.83 and a low of 32,876.55 points so far.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 9,902.30, higher by 322 points or 3.36 per cent from its previous close.