Mumbai: Indian markets traded lower during the early trade on Thursday. The Sensex fell 60 points while the Nifty trade at 12,203.

At 10.04 a.m., the Sensex traded at 41,497.63, over 60 points lower. Nifty opened at 41,571.82 from its previous close of 41,558.57.

The Nifty was down by 17.90 points to 12,203.75.