Sensex gains over 100 pts, Adani Enterprises gains, Jio Fin slumps 5%

Mumbai: On Tuesday, India’s key stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty, made a cautious start in the wake of mixed global cues. The BSE benchmark Sensex initiated trading at 65,272.42 points, while the broader NSE Nifty50 began at 19,417.10 points. As of 9:40 am, the Sensex was up by 121.78 points, or 0.19 percent, at 65,337.87, and the Nifty50 had gained 41.70 points, or 0.22 percent, to reach 19,435.30.

Adani Power made an impressive 5 percent jump during early trading. The company announced its ambitious target of achieving 21,110 MW thermal capacity by FY2029.

Union Bank of India saw its shares rise by over 1 percent to Rs 92.80 after the state-owned bank’s board approved a plan to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing equity shares through qualified institutions placement.

However, Jio Financial Services experienced a second consecutive day of decline, falling by 5 percent after its recent listing. The stock was trading at Rs 236.45 on NSE.

The broader markets displayed strength with all indices trading in positive territory. Nifty Smallcap 50 increased by 0.77 percent, Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.66 percent, Nifty Midcap 150 jumped by 0.65 percent, and Nifty Midsmallcap 400 climbed by 0.63 percent.

In terms of sectors, Nifty IT saw a slight decline of 0.13 percent, while all other sectors were in the green. Nifty Metal registered a notable gain of 0.96 percent, Nifty Auto was up by 0.57 percent, Nifty Financial Services 25/50 gained 0.49 percent, and Nifty Realty jumped 0.42 percent.