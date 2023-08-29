Sensex gains over 100 points, Nifty around 19,350

New Delhi: The Indian stock market indices opened higher on Tuesday. At around 9:18 am, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.16 per cent to 65,098.01, while the NSE Nifty50 was up 0.16 per cent to 19,337.80.

All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with realty up 1 percent. The top majors on the Nifty were UPL, Power Grid Corp, JSW Steel, L&T and Adani Enterprises, while Apollo Hospitals, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, IndusInd Bank and Tata Consumer Products were among the top laggards.

Meanwhile, Jio Financial was among the major gainers on the Nifty50 after it’s shares gained over 2 per cent.