Sensex gains 350 points today
Photo: IANS)

Sensex gains 350 points to trade above 31K-mark

By IANS

New Delhi: The BSE Sensex rose over 350 points on Tuesday to trade over the psychological mark of 31,000 points tracking gains in the Asian markets.

Healthy buying was witnessed in FMCG, capital goods and metal stocks.

Around 10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 31,030.52, higher by 357.93 points or 1.17 per cent from the previous close of 30,672.59.

It had opened at 30,864.27 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 31,086.70 and a low of 30,835.01 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 9,143.65, higher by 104.40 points or 1.15 per cent from the previous close.

