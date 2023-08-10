Sensex falls 220 pts, Nifty drops to 19,575 today

Mumbai: Sensex and Nifty opened lower on Thursday ahead of the announcement of the RBI monetary policy. BSE Sensex dropped 80.97 points, or 0.12 per cent at 65,914.84, while broader NSE Nifty50 slipped 19.55 points, or 0.1 per cent around 19,613 in the early trade.

By 9.30 am, Sensex has fallen 219.78 points, or 0.33 per cent lower at 65,776.03, while Nifty50 was down 57 points, or 0.29 per cent to trade at 19,575.55.

The top gainers were Adani Enterprises, ONGC, BPCL, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, and Power Grid, JSW Steel and HDFC Life. While the Private bank stocks, such as HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, were the top stocks dragging the Sensex today. However, on the Nifty index, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, TCS, ITC, Tata Consumer, Nestle India, Britannia, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Bank, and Tata Motors were the top losers today.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India will announce its bimonthly monetary policy at 10 am today.