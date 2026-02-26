Sensex ends lower while Nifty climbs on mixed trading; midcaps and smallcaps show gains

Mumbai: India’s benchmark stock indices closed flat to mixed on Thursday as profit-booking in heavyweight financial stocks offset gains in broader markets, investors and analysts said.

The BSE Sensex slipped 27 points (0.03%) to close at 82,248.61, while the NSE Nifty 50 inched up 14 points (0.06%) to settle at 25,496.55.

The broader market showed resilience, with both midcap and smallcap indices ending in positive territory – the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.55%, and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index gained 0.07%.

Several sectors supported the market uptick, including public sector banks and the pharmaceutical segment, while heavyweights such as HDFC Bank weighed on the indices due to profit-taking.

Top Stock Moves

State Bank of India (SBI) shares rose about 0.75% and outperformed the market, drawing some support from heavy investor activity.

ICICI Bank also posted modest gains, although it underperformed some competitors.

Other major stocks saw mixed action as investors rotated funds between sectors.

The trading session was characterised by cautious sentiment amid mixed global cues and a lack of fresh domestic catalysts, leading to a choppy session for both indices. Analysts noted that broader market movement remains range-bound until investors see decisive triggers.

Market Capitalisation

The total BSE market capitalisation expanded to around Rs 468 lakh crore, reflecting modest overall gains in market value during the session.

