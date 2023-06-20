Sensex down 240 pts, Nifty around 18,700; SBI Life, HDFC Life gain

Mumbai: Indian equities benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened lower on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. The domestic equities were also affected after China cut its key lending rates to support the economy.

BSE benchmark Sensex dropped 68.01 points, or 0.11 per cent to open at 63,100.29, while broader NSE Nifty50 slipped 14.25 points, or, 0.08 per cent to 18,741.20.

Sensex down 204.54 points, or 0.32 per cent to 62,963.76, while Nifty50 fell 60.35 points, or 0.32 per cent to 18,695.10 by 9.21 am

Broader markets also extended losses as Nifty 100 fell 0.27 per cent, Nifty 200 tanked 0.25 per cent, and Nity 500 slipped 0.23 per cent.

The top losers in the early trade were Baja Finance, M&M, Hindustan Unilever, Hero MotoCorp, Divis Lab, Maruti, NTPC, UPL, UltraTech Cement0, IndusInd Bank, and HDFC.

SBI Life, HDFC Life, Power Grid, Nestle India, Tata Consumer, Wipro, Infosys, Cipla, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, and Axis Bank were the top gainers.