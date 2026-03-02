Sensex crashes over 1,100 points, Nifty Slips 330 amid Global tensions

Advertisement

New Delhi: Indian stock markets opened sharply lower on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia triggered heavy selling across global financial markets.

The BSE Sensex dropped more than 1,100 points at the opening bell, while the Nifty 50 fell around 330 points, reflecting widespread investor nervousness.

During the pre-opening session, markets signalled deeper losses. The Sensex was down over 2,700 points, and the Nifty slipped more than 500 points, indicating a gap-down start for Dalal Street.

Broader Markets under Pressure

Selling pressure was visible across broader indices as well. Midcap and small cap stocks opened significantly lower compared to their previous closing levels. Realty stocks emerged as major laggards in early trade, dragging sectoral indices down. Media and oil & gas counters also witnessed weakness.

However, metal stocks showed some resilience, as investors shifted towards relatively safer segments amid rising uncertainty.

Rupee Weakens, Oil Surges

The Indian rupee depreciated in early trade against the US dollar, reflecting pressure on emerging market currencies. Meanwhile, global crude oil prices jumped sharply due to concerns over supply disruptions from the conflict-hit region. The surge in oil prices has raised fresh worries over inflation and economic stability worldwide.

Global Markets React

Global markets mirrored the cautious mood. US stock futures declined significantly, while major Asian indices such as the Nikkei 225, Kospi, and Hang Seng Index opened lower.

Trading activity was temporarily halted in key Gulf exchanges, including the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market, amid heightened regional tensions.

Volatility Likely To Continue

Market experts believe volatility may remain elevated in the near term as investors closely track geopolitical developments and their potential impact on global energy supplies and economic growth.

With uncertainty dominating global sentiment, traders are expected to remain cautious in the coming sessions.