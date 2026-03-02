SEBI Deploys AI ‘Sudarshan’ to Remove 1.2 Lakh Misleading Finfluencer Posts

Advertisement

In a significant crackdown on digital financial misinformation, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has successfully removed over 1.2 lakh misleading social media posts by unregistered financial influencers, commonly known as “finfluencers.” This massive enforcement action, announced by SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on March 2, 2026, was driven by the deployment of the regulator’s sophisticated in-house AI tool named “Sudarshan.” The AI system is designed to track violations across multilingual audio and video content, allowing the regulator to pinpoint egregious behavior where unregistered entities provide “egregious” investment advice disguised as education. Pandey emphasized that while financial education is a fundamental right, a “surgeon’s knife” approach is being used to excise content that crosses the line into misleading retail investors—especially in the high-risk Futures and Options (F&O) segment.

Advertisement

The regulator’s data reveals a sobering reality: 9 out of 10 retail investors lose money in options trading. To combat the post-COVID surge of “get-rich-quick” narratives fueled by social media, SEBI has implemented statutory warnings on trading platforms, similar to those found on cigarette packs, and is using AI Sudarshan to ensure that only SEBI-registered entities offer investment advice. This “year of reform” has seen the regulator pivot toward evidence-based regulation, focusing on specific stress points like weekly index options on expiry days. By leveraging AI to scan for keywords and “buy/sell” signals, SEBI aims to protect the growing base of retail participants from predatory advice while maintaining a balanced, “optimum regulation” environment that fosters market development without stifling legitimate financial discourse.