Searching for Airtel’s 30 day service plans, Check the list here

Bharti Airtel is offering 30 days of service validity under some of its plan in India. Even though these plans come with similar service period validity, the benefits offered by them to the customers are different. Three prepaid plans by Airtel offer a validity of 3-months and those are Rs 219, Rs 355 and Rs 589 plans.

These 30-day plans by Airtel were introduced by telecom service providers after telecom regulator’s order to include 30 days service validity plans. We have mentioned Rs 219, Rs 355 and Rs 589 plans below in detail.

Airtel Rs 219 Prepaid Plan

The Airtel Rs 219 Prepaid Plan offers 30 days of service validity. Under this plan, users get 3GB of data, unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS, Airtel Thanks benefits, free Hellotunes and Wynk Music.

Airtel Rs 355 Prepaid Plan

The Airtel Rs 355 Prepaid Plan offers 30 days of service validity. Under this plan, users get 25GB of total data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day, Airtel Thanks benefits, free Hellotunes and Wynk Music. The users also get Apollo 24|7 Circle benefits under the plan.

Airtel Rs 589 Prepaid Plan

Under the Rs 589 Prepaid Plan, Airtel offers 50GB of total data, unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS and much more. The additional benefits in this plan include Apollo 24|7 circle, free hellotunes and Wynk Music.