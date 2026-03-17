Schneider Electric & Tata Power Launch Smart Grid in Western Odisha: 75 Substations Digitized

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Bhubaneswar, Odisha – Schneider Electric, known worldwide for energy management and automation, recently declared a major partnership with Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) to bring the region’s power grid into the digital age. They’ve already digitized 75 substations with smart grid using Schneider’s advanced EcoStruxure™ Grid technology. The idea is simple but big: turn Western Odisha’s old power infrastructure to a modern, trustworthy system which reliably meets present-day requirements for millions of people.

You can already see the modifications. Power interruptions now last 30 percent less time than before. With real-time data and automated controls in place, TPWODL expects to push reliability even further—up to 70 percent better than before. For the 2.1 million customers across nine districts, it means fewer surprise outages, quicker power restoration when problems happen, and a much steadier voltage for homes and businesses.

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Deepak Sharma, who runs Schneider’s India business, said India’s power sector has reached a turning point and really needs digital tech to keep up. He explained that using a standardized “plug-and-play” framework speeds up work across all 75 substations. This system gives operators a complete view of things, letting them switch from just reacting to issues to running a smart, data-driven operation.

TPWODL leaders added that this partnership isn’t only about tech upgrades—it’s about giving people in Western Odisha a better quality of life. Anil Ojha, their Chief of Technical Services, said Schneider’s modern tools help their teams keep up with the region’s rising energy needs. The project doesn’t just make the grid smarter, also—it actually helps cut technical losses and lower the carbon footprint, supporting India’s push for greener energy.

This kind of collaboration sets a strong example for utility upgrades in India. It shows that digital-first grids can actually keep up with booming demand and bring renewables online more smoothly. And there’s more to come. As the project moves forward, new SCADA systems and smart remote terminal units (RTUs) will make the grid even tougher and more flexible, ready for whatever challenges lie ahead.