SBI YONO Lite App receives new update, online banking gets more secure

By WCE 4
sbi yono lite app update
Image Credits: Twitter/ State Bank of India

In a major upgrade for its online users, the State Bank of India (SBI), one of the major public sector banks of India, has offered a new update for SBI YONO Lite app. The YONO Lite app for both Android and iOS platform receives a more secure update.

According to SBI, the update introduces SIM binding feature for YONO lite app users. This update will be a giant leap towards ultimate banking safety, claimed the bank and insisted its users to download the update.

The new SIM binding feature makes it mandatory for a user to use his registered SIM card (one registered with the bank) on the device where YONO Lite is installed. After a successful registration users will be able to access the online services offered by SBI on the YONO Lite app.

Steps to register on the SBI YONO Lite app

  • Download app from Play Store/ App Store.
  • Open the app and select the SIM which is registered with SBI (Select SIM1 or SIM 2). Single SIM users are not needed to go through the process.
  • An SMS is sent from the registered mobile number for validation purposes.
  • Next, enter your username and password and then click the register button.
  • Accept the terms and conditions and then click ‘Ok’.
  • An activation code will be received on your registered mobile number.
  • Enter the activation code in the app.
  • Now you are successfully logged in YONO Lite application.
