SBI YONO Lite App receives new update, online banking gets more secure

In a major upgrade for its online users, the State Bank of India (SBI), one of the major public sector banks of India, has offered a new update for SBI YONO Lite app. The YONO Lite app for both Android and iOS platform receives a more secure update.

According to SBI, the update introduces SIM binding feature for YONO lite app users. This update will be a giant leap towards ultimate banking safety, claimed the bank and insisted its users to download the update.

The new SIM binding feature makes it mandatory for a user to use his registered SIM card (one registered with the bank) on the device where YONO Lite is installed. After a successful registration users will be able to access the online services offered by SBI on the YONO Lite app.

Steps to register on the SBI YONO Lite app