SBI YONO Lite App receives new update, online banking gets more secure
In a major upgrade for its online users, the State Bank of India (SBI), one of the major public sector banks of India, has offered a new update for SBI YONO Lite app. The YONO Lite app for both Android and iOS platform receives a more secure update.
According to SBI, the update introduces SIM binding feature for YONO lite app users. This update will be a giant leap towards ultimate banking safety, claimed the bank and insisted its users to download the update.
The new SIM binding feature makes it mandatory for a user to use his registered SIM card (one registered with the bank) on the device where YONO Lite is installed. After a successful registration users will be able to access the online services offered by SBI on the YONO Lite app.
Steps to register on the SBI YONO Lite app
- Download app from Play Store/ App Store.
- Open the app and select the SIM which is registered with SBI (Select SIM1 or SIM 2). Single SIM users are not needed to go through the process.
- An SMS is sent from the registered mobile number for validation purposes.
- Next, enter your username and password and then click the register button.
- Accept the terms and conditions and then click ‘Ok’.
- An activation code will be received on your registered mobile number.
- Enter the activation code in the app.
- Now you are successfully logged in YONO Lite application.