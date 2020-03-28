SBI special payments for staff in branches during lockdown

Mumbai: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced special payments to its staff who are manning bank branches during the nationwide lockdown to battle COVID-19.

In a circular, SBI announced that it has been decided to pay “One-Day’s Salary” (Basic Pay + DA) for every six Working Days on which an employee has worked, starting from March 23 up to April 14 or till the end of the Nation-wide Lockdown period, whichever is earlier.

The amount will be payable to all the staff members posted in Branches, CPCs, CACs, Treasury Operations, Global Markets, GITC and IT Services. The payments will be made to the eligible staff members through HRMS after the stated period.

“In the wake of the spread of COVID-19 virus and the subsequent decision of a complete Lockdown announced by the Government of India to contain it, our Branches and CPCs have been working under difficult circumstances to provide banking services to the customers,” the circular said.

“As Banking Services are included in Essential services exempted from the Lockdown, our staff members at the Branches and CPCs have been serving the customers diligently, following the guidelines on ‘Social Distancing’,” it added.

“In recognition of the selfless service being rendered by our employees to the customers in these challenging circumstances, it is felt appropriate to provide such employees with some additional payment. The Bank is sensitive to the concerns of its employees and is in solidarity with them in their dedicated efforts,” SBI said in the circular.