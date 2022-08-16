SBI offers free doorstep banking services to its customers for three times a month, Check details here

Indian multinational public sector bank SBI (State Bank of India) is one of the popular banks in pour country. Its banking services are widely available across the country. The bank is offering free doorstep banking services to its customers for three times a month. However, there are certain parameters in order to avail the services offered by the bank.

The doorstep banking services are offered to senior citizens, differently abled, certified chronic illness and visually challenged account holders. All the account holders belonging to the above-mentioned categories should reside within the 5 km radius of the home branch.

SBI has mentioned about the facility in its latest tweet.

SBI at your doorstep!!! For differently abled customers, SBI is here to help with free “Door Step Banking Services” 3 times in a month. Know more – https://t.co/m4Od9LofF6#SBI #DoorstepBanking #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/tgDFwNlBnb — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 15, 2022

If you are an SBI customer who uses Yono app, you can avail of the services by using the following methods.

Open the SBI Yono App

Open the Services request menu

Select Doorstep Banking Services from the menu

Users can place a request for cheque pick up, cash pick up and other requests

SBI Doorstep Banking Services

The SBI Doorstep Services offer Pick-Up Services, Delivery Services and Other Services. The other services offered by SBI are

Cash pickup

Cash delivery

Cheque pickup

Cheque requisition slip pickup

Form 15H pickup

Delivery of drafts

Delivery of Term Deposit advice

Life Certificate

KYC documents pickup

SBI doorstep banking service registration

The customers who need to register for the SBI doorstep banking can do so by dialing toll free numbers 1800 1037 188 or 1800 1213 721.

Important features of SBI doorstep banking