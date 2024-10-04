Samsung strike in Chennai enters 4th week, company sends snacks for employees

Chennai: The Samsung strike in Chennai entered fourth week, the company send snacks for employees said reports on Friday.

There has been a strike since almost a month in the Samsung plant in Tamil Nadu. The company has around 1,800 workers in the plant among whom as many as 1,000 are on strike since September 9.

The union has the following demands: a three-year salary increase to Rs. 36,000, a shift allowance increase from Rs. 150 to Rs. 250, increase of paternal leave from three to seven days and equal pay for workers with the equal qualifications and duties.

A Samsung employee who is a part of the strike told the media that, the company is sending ‘snacks kits’ with fruits and chocolates to our homes, calling and visiting family members to discourage strike participation. But it is worth mentioning that the employees are still to give up on their demands.