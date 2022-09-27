Samsung launches its credit card in partnership with Axis Bank in India, Check discount offers, service charges The Samsung Axis Credit Card is powered by Visa and will offer 10 percent cash back on Samsung products and services that are offered online or through offline modes.

Multinational electronics corporation Samsung has launched its own credit card in partnership with Axis bank. The Samsung Axis Credit Card is powered by Visa and will offer 10 percent cashback on Samsung products and services that are offered online or through offline modes.

The Samsung Credit Card is offered in two variants- Visa Signature and Visa Infinite.

Visa Signature

The Visa Signature variant has an annual fee of Rs 500 (exclusive of tax). It offers an annual cashback of up to Rs 10,000 and a monthly cashback limit of Rs 2,500. As a part of the Welcome gift, cardholders get Edge reward points on completing the first 3 transactions. The Welcome gift is a one-time benefit. Customers get 2500 points worth Rs 500 upon completing the first 3 transactions.

Visa Infinite

The Visa Infinite variant has an annual fee of Rs 5000 (exclusive of tax). It offers an annual cashback of up to Rs 20,000 and a monthly cashback limit of Rs 5000. Similar to the Signature variant, the customers get reward points on completing the first 3 transactions. Customers get 30000 points worth Rs 6000 upon completing the first 3 transactions.

How to Apply

Users can apply for the Samsung Credit Card through Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card website. The other channels to get the Credit Card are Samsung Shop, Samsung Pay, Samsung Members, Axis bank channels etc.

Benefits

There is no minimum transaction value on the cards. This means that users can get cashback on the smallest purchase throughout the year. The 10 percent cashback is available on both EMI as well as non-EMI transactions and is applicable over all existing Samsung offers. The 10 percent cashback is offered on offline channels which sell Samsung products through Pine Labs and Benow payment interfaces. The discount can be availed on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App, Flipkart as well as Samsung Service Centres.

The key partner merchants of Samsung Credit Card are BigBasket, Myntra, Zomato, Urban Company, and Tata 1mg.

The other benefits of the Credit Card include airport lounge access, fuel surcharge waiver, dining offers, and access to a bouquet of offers from Axis Bank and Visa.