Sagar Adani speaks at the Economist-Resilient Futures Summit 2026 in Delhi

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New Delhi: Executive Director of Adani Green Energy Limited, Sagar Adani spoke at the Economist-Resilient Futures Summit 2026 has taken place at Taj Palace in Delhi today. The event focuses on energy, infrastructure, and sustainable growth.

Adani says, “”If I were to leave you with one thought, it would be this – the real question is not whether India will need more energy. That is already very clear.”

“The real question is, how fast can we build it. In the end, resilience can never be built through intent alone. It is only built through execution, through the ability to create infrastructure at scale, at speed and with purpose.”

“If India gets this right, if we can deliver abundant, affordable and clean energy at the scale that is required, we will not just secure our own furture, we will not just elevate 1.4 billion people, we will help stabilise the future of the global economy.”

“Because India does not operate in isolation, what happens in India matters everywhere and every single corner of the world. That is both our opportunity and our collective responsibility.”

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“For India, the path forward is clear. We must electrify everything. We must reduce structural dependence on imported energy, we must build an energy backbone that is anchored in resources that are available within our country, that is India’s only credible path to long-term stability.”

“But of course electrification at scale demands one thing above everything else. That is, a massive growth in electricity supply…Storage technologies will continue to evolve but there are real constraints, particularly both around land and intermittency, which means that to truly close this gap, India must adopt a portfolio approach. We must leverage fully every single energy source available to us…”

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Delhi: At The Economist-Resilient Futures Summit 2026, Sagar Adani, Executive Director, Adani Green Energy Limited says, “If I were to leave you with one thought, it would be this – the real question is not whether India will need more energy. That is already very clear.… pic.twitter.com/qz9Fai3nBX — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026