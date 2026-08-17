Saatvik Solar to Set Up 3.6 GW Solar Cell Facility in Odisha

Advertisement

Saatvik Solar Industries has entered into an agreement with the Government of Odisha to expand its planned solar manufacturing footprint at Gopalpur in Ganjam district, with a proposed 3.6 GW solar cell manufacturing facility forming the next phase of the company’s integrated manufacturing project in the state.

The company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL), the investment promotion agency of the state government. The proposed Phase II facility represents an expansion from the earlier 2.4 GW solar cell capacity planned for the site to 3.6 GW.

Advertisement

The new cell manufacturing capacity will be developed alongside Saatvik’s Phase I integrated facility at Gopalpur. That project comprises 2.4 GW of solar cell manufacturing capacity and 4 GW of module manufacturing capacity and is currently approaching commissioning, with construction and installation milestones already achieved. Tool installation is progressing, with ramp-up expected to begin shortly.

Saatvik had earlier indicated that its Odisha integrated manufacturing project was on track, with tool movement for the expanded Phase II cell capacity expected to commence from Q1 FY27. The company’s broader plan for Odisha includes an integrated manufacturing ecosystem rather than relying solely on module assembly.

The Gopalpur investment is expected to generate employment and contribute to the wider industrial ecosystem around the project. The company has positioned the expansion as part of its effort to strengthen manufacturing capabilities in Odisha and build a more integrated renewable-energy supply chain.