Rupee Hits 80 Per Dollar For The First Time Ever

Bhubaneswar: The rupee on Tuesday hit the 80 mark for the first time ever against the US dollar after crude oil prices surged.

A popular news agency said the Indian rupee hit a seventh straight session of record lows on Tuesday as weakness in domestic shares weighed.

The PTI however remarked that the rupee is at an all-time low of 80.05 against the US dollar in early trade, a gain of 7 paise from the previous close.

Last week some banks were already asking 80 rupees for a dollar in currency exchange transactions, including the State Bank of India, said reports.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic currency opened at 79.76 against the greenback but later lost ground to touch the psychological low mark of 80.00 against the American currency.