Rupee hits highest level since last June, gains 69 paise

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New Delhi: The Indian Rupee opened 69 paise higher than US dollar and marks its highest level since last June with 94.29 in the foreign exchange reserve.

During the intraday, domestic currency went as high as 94.27 and settled at 94.98 against the US dollars yesterday.

The rupees gain comes after Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) special dollar-rupee swap facility or Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank (FCNR-B) deposit in India’s foreign exchange reserves.

With the help of special schemes India was able to attract a much larger-than-expected $136.38 billion in foreign inflows. The inflows have strengthened the RBI’s ability to manage external stocks and support the India rupee.

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Chief investment strategist VK Vijayakumar has stated that funds have been mobilized more than estimated consensus.

The programme that is hold accountable for the bulk inflows is RBI’s diaspora-focused foreign-currency deposit programme. It drew more than the anticipated amount of $80 billion to $90 billion.

RBI says, “Indian banks mobilised $127.23 billion through non-resident foreign-currency deposits, alongside $3.89 billion in external commercial borrowings and $5.26 billion in ​overseas foreign-currency borrowings.”