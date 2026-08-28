Rs 40,000-Crore JSW Odisha Battery Project Stalled Over LFP Technology

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JSW Group has put its proposed battery cell manufacturing project in Odisha on hold, with the company yet to find a technology partner for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells.

The development puts a pause on a ₹40,000-crore investment plan that JSW had announced with the Odisha government in February 2024. The proposed project includes a 50 GWh electric vehicle battery plant at Naraj in Cuttack.

Parth Jindal, Director of JSW MG Motor India and Managing Director of JSW Cement and JSW Paints, confirmed the status of the project in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The group, he said, remains keen to manufacture battery cells in India. However, it has not been able to secure the technology needed for LFP cell production.

Technology gap stalls cell manufacturing:

For JSW, the immediate roadblock is the technology required to manufacture the battery cell itself.

LFP technology is largely concentrated in China, and Jindal said the group has not been able to access it. JSW is now continuing its search for a technology tie-up that would allow it to manufacture the cells domestically.

Jindal said LFP technology is not available outside China and that Chinese companies are closely protecting the technology. Without such a partnership, the group has decided to keep the Odisha battery project on hold.

The issue is significant because the battery cell is the core component of an EV battery. While JSW has been able to move ahead with battery-pack assembly, local cell manufacturing requires access to the underlying technology.

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JSW has already commissioned battery-pack facilities:

The group has not, however, stopped building its wider battery business.

JSW Energy has already commissioned a cell-to-pack assembly line for battery energy-storage applications. A separate cell-to-pack facility for JSW MG Motor India has also been commissioned.

These facilities allow the group to assemble battery packs, but they do not resolve the technology challenge involved in manufacturing LFP cells in India.

JSW’s focus on LFP is therefore central to the next stage of its battery plans.

JSW Group and the Odisha government signed the memorandum of understanding in February 2024 for an integrated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing project.

The proposed investment was ₹40,000 crore.

At Naraj in Cuttack, JSW planned a 50 GWh battery manufacturing facility for electric vehicles. The project formed part of the group’s larger push to establish an electric vehicle and battery manufacturing ecosystem in Odisha.

The current hold is linked specifically to the difficulty in securing the required LFP technology partner. JSW has not abandoned its stated interest in manufacturing cells in India and continues to look for a technology tie-up.

For now, however, the proposed Odisha battery plant remains on hold.